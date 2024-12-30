Big AI bets, demand reboot: Indian IT sector `bytes' into 2025 with cautious optimism

NEW DELHI: The Indian IT industry enters 2025 with optimism, buoyed by expectations of increased tech spending and a stronger deal pipeline as businesses make bold investments in artificial intelligence. However, the industry's progress will closely depend on global macroeconomic trends and the United States' policies on trade and high-skilled immigration, with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office next month.

The second-quarter results of leading IT companies have sparked hopes of improved client demand in the coming quarters. Industry analysts predict a rebound in growth and profitability by late 2025 or the second half of FY26, provided conditions remain favorable. Tech mergers and acquisitions are also expected to gain momentum throughout the year, driven by interest in big data, cloud computing, and generative AI.

The IPO market, which saw significant activity in 2024, is gearing up for another robust year as numerous tech startups prepare for their debut to capitalize on investor enthusiasm.

Sindhu Gangadharan, chairperson of Nasscom, expressed confidence in a full recovery in tech and discretionary spending by late 2025, contingent on stabilizing global macroeconomic conditions and easing geopolitical tensions. Reflecting on 2024, she noted a steady but uneven recovery in demand for tech services, with strong growth in areas like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. She emphasized that companies are prioritizing investments in these transformative technologies to boost efficiency and resilience.

Gangadharan highlighted that 2025 will likely witness accelerated tech adoption, increased IT budgets, and a recovery in verticals such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare. She stated that cloud migration and AI-driven solutions would play a crucial role in expanding deal pipelines and improving profitability.