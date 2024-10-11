Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, appointed as chairman of Tata Trusts

Noel Tata, the half-brother of the late Ratan Tata, will be the next chairman of Tata Trusts, sources told PTI on Friday.

He will become the 11th chairman of Dorabaji Tata Trust and the sixth chairman of Ratan Tata Trust. A formal announcement on the appointment of Noel is likely soon.

67-year-old Noel has been chosen to lead the trusts, which collectively own Tata Sons, during a board meeting in Mumbai on Friday.

The meeting comes following the demise of Ratan Tata (86) on Wednesday due to age-related health conditions. The meeting was held to discuss the succession plans, with the trust deeds providing clear guidelines for appointing the next chairperson to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Tata Trusts, the umbrella body that manages 14 trusts and owns 66 percent of Tata Sons, plays a critical role in shaping the direction of one of India’s largest conglomerates.

Noel Tata, son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata, currently chairs several Tata companies, including Trent, Tata International Ltd., and Voltas Ltd.

Having worked largely in the shadow of his half-brother, the late Ratan Tata, Noel is now poised to lead Tata Trusts, which includes Sir Ratan Tata Trust & Allied Trusts and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust & Allied Trusts, the holding and promoter entity of Tata Group companies.

He also serves as a trustee on the boards of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and has been associated with the group for over four decades.

Since joining the group in the early 2000s, Noel has played a significant role in its expansion. In recent years, he has taken on more prominent roles, including his induction into the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 2019 and his appointments as vice chairman of Titan in 2018 and Tata Steel in 2022.

Noel’s last executive role was as Managing Director of Tata International Ltd., where he oversaw the company’s growth from a turnover of $500 million to over $3 billion between 2010 and 2021.

Prior to that, he led Trent Ltd., growing it from a single-store operation in 1998 to more than 700 stores across multiple formats.

A graduate of Sussex University, UK, Noel also completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD.

His three children—Leah, Maya, and Neville—were appointed trustees of several trusts under the Sir Ratan Tata and Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts earlier this year, with each holding leadership roles across Tata companies.

(With inputs from PTI, ENS and IANS)