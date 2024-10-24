Apple unveils new AI features coming to your iPhones in iOS 18.2 beta, including ChatGPT integration
With the release of iOS 18.2 developer beta, Apple is intensifying its focus on AI with the Apple Intelligence features, a move long anticipated by tech enthusiasts, especially after the strides made by OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. Though Apple may have entered the AI race later than its competitors, its recent updates suggest a strong commitment to AI integration.
The iOS 18.2 beta introduces an array of AI-powered features designed to transform iPhone usage, the update offers a more seamless and intelligent user experience. New enhancements focus on refining daily interactions, with AI providing more contextual suggestions, improving communication and creativity tools.
ChatGPT's Integration with Siri
ChatGPT’s integration with the iPhone, announced earlier this year, has garnered significant attention. The widely popular AI chatbot, known for its massive success, is now making its way directly into iPhones. ChatGPT will be embedded into Siri and Apple’s writing tools, creating a more seamless experience for users.
This collaboration lets Siri handle tougher questions by using ChatGPT’s abilities, which changes how users interact with their devices. Plus, you don’t need an OpenAI account to use ChatGPT on your iPhone, making it easier and more convenient for everyone.
Enhanced AI writing tools
Apple’s AI-driven writing tools, first launched with iOS 18.1, are receiving a significant upgrade. These tools now offer features like proofreading, rewriting, and content suggestions across apps such as Mail, Notes, and Pages. A new addition, "Describe your change," allows users to adjust the tone of their writing, with options like “make it sound more formal,” giving users more control over the style and tone of their content.
AI-Powered Visual Intelligence
Visual Intelligence is an exciting feature exclusive to iPhone 16 users that harnesses AI to analyse images and execute real-time actions. This tool can recognise objects, read text, and provide related information—such as translating text and recognising objects. It enhances this functionality by integrating with Google Search or ChatGPT, allowing users to obtain more detailed results on the fly. Visual Intelligence can use the phone's camera to search. By long-pressing the Camera Control button, users can access a new interface that allows them to aim the camera viewfinder at an object. The iPhone will then be able to search for that object online or request more information from ChatGPT.
Image Playground for creative image generation
Apple has introduced Image Playground, a new standalone app designed for image generation based on text prompts. Users can create images by tapping into their own ideas or selecting from Apple’s built-in suggestions. The app goes a step further by offering editing recommendations, such as adding costumes or objects, tailored to the content of users' photos or even conversations in the Messages app. This innovative tool enhances creative possibilities for iPhone users. Additionally, the new Image Wand feature allows users to remove unwanted objects from their photos while preserving the background's integrity, enhancing the overall creative possibilities for iPhone users.
However, users need to request separate early access to use Image Playground after installing the update.
The iOS 18.2 beta is currently restricted to a limited number of users, specifically those who own the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 models, as these devices are the only ones that can fully support the Apple Intelligence features. Users interested in accessing the beta must enroll in Apple’s beta programme, which can be done through the Software Updates section in the Settings app. Once installed, they can join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist within the settings to activate these AI capabilities.
The upcoming iOS 18.2 will deliver the second wave of Apple Intelligence features to users, building on the first set that includes enhancements like a more intelligent Siri and notification summaries, slated for release next week with iOS 18.1. Apple initially revealed its Apple Intelligence roadmap during WWDC 2024 in June, announcing that the updates would roll out in phases.
Additionally, Apple has released the first developer beta of macOS Sequoia 15.2, which incorporates new Apple Intelligence tools, though it appears that the Genmoji feature will not be part of this beta version.