Apple unveils new AI features coming to your iPhones in iOS 18.2 beta, including ChatGPT integration

With the release of iOS 18.2 developer beta, Apple is intensifying its focus on AI with the Apple Intelligence features, a move long anticipated by tech enthusiasts, especially after the strides made by OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. Though Apple may have entered the AI race later than its competitors, its recent updates suggest a strong commitment to AI integration.

The iOS 18.2 beta introduces an array of AI-powered features designed to transform iPhone usage, the update offers a more seamless and intelligent user experience. New enhancements focus on refining daily interactions, with AI providing more contextual suggestions, improving communication and creativity tools.

ChatGPT's Integration with Siri

ChatGPT’s integration with the iPhone, announced earlier this year, has garnered significant attention. The widely popular AI chatbot, known for its massive success, is now making its way directly into iPhones. ChatGPT will be embedded into Siri and Apple’s writing tools, creating a more seamless experience for users.