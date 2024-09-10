iPhone 16 series launch to boost Apple's India market share to 8 per cent

NEW DELHI: With the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple is poised to significantly expand its market share in India, with industry analysts predicting a potential increase of up to 8 per cent by the end of 2024. They also opine that the new Apple iPhone 16 series, launched globally on Monday, will fuel Apple's growth momentum in India, capitalizing on the strong aspirational appeal it holds among Indian consumers.

The features of the iPhone 16 series will lead Indian buyers to prioritize the latest iPhone models, reversing the historical trend of opting for older generations. Furthermore, the affordable pricing of the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to fuel upgrades, making it a compelling option for a wider range of consumers.

“The new Apple iPhone 16 series will fuel Apple's growth momentum in India, capitalizing on the strong aspirational appeal it holds among Indian consumers. More buyers are prioritizing the latest iPhone models, reversing the historical trend of opting for older generations,” said Prabhu Ram, VP - Industry Research Group (IRG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

According to CyberMedia Research, Apple is expected to achieve a strong 30 per cent year-over-year growth in the launch quarter, compared to the iPhone 15 series. The American tech giant launched the iPhone 16 series on September 9, with a strong focus on its AI features, dubbed Apple Intelligence, in both the standard and Pro models.