Mahindra Group denies Congress's allegations, calls payment claims to Dhaval Buch 'false and misleading'

The party further said during this period, there were favourable Sebi orders on M&M.

"During this period, Sebi had also issued several orders in favour of the Mahindra group," Khera said.

To this, the company said, "none of the five Sebi orders or approvals referenced in the allegations are relevant."

Of the said five orders, three did not pertain to the company or any of its subsidiaries. One of the approvals was for a fast-track rights issue, which did not require any approval from Sebi, and another one pertained to an order issued in 2018 before Dhaval started working with the group, the company said.

The group said Dhaval was hired in 2019 for his expertise in supply chain and sourcing after he retired as the global chief procurement officer at Unilever. Most of his stint at the Mahindras was at Bristlecone, a supply chain consulting subsidiary, where Dhaval is currently on the board.

Dhaval had joined the Mahindras almost three years before Madhabi was appointed as the Sebi chairperson, the statement said.