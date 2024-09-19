CAs call for work-life balance on EY employee’s death

NEW DELHI: Chartered Accountants have called for work-life balance in Big 4s after a mother claimed her 26-year-old daughter, Anna Sebastian Perayil, died of excessive work pressure.
Anita Augustine, mother of Anna, slammed EY for its work culture, which doesn’t prioritise health and well-being of its employees. Augustine alleged that no one from EY attended her daughter’s funeral. “It is time to reflect on work culture within your organisation and take steps to prioritise health and wellness of employees.
This means creating an environment where employees feel safe to speak up, where they are supported in managing their workload, and where their mental and physical well-being is not sacrificed for the sake of productivity,” Augustine said in a letter addressed to EY chairman Rajiv Memani.
A former Big 4 employee, seeking anonymity, said in some departments, especially audit branch, there is a heavy workload due to the nature of job. “A lot of data mining and number crunching is involved in audit work, which makes it difficult and monotonous.
In addition, Big 4 firms are more revenue-driven than focused on encouraging employee welfare. Making bonuses a large part of the salary package fosters unnecessary politics and a toxic culture in Big 4,” he said.
Rajat Mohan, executive director, indirect taxes, Moore Singhi, said, “Our Alma mater must interject and take cognisance of grieving family’s letter. Strong message needs to be sent across organisations that not providing healthy workplace is not an option. The community needs to address the working condition for professionals.”
EY in a statement said, “Anna was a part of Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for four months, joining the firm on March 18, 2024. That her promising career was cut short in tragic manner is an irreparable loss for us. While no measure can compensate for the loss of the family, we have provided all assistance as we do in such times of distress and will continue to do so.”