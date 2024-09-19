CAs call for work-life balance on EY employee’s death

NEW DELHI: Chartered Accountants have called for work-life balance in Big 4s after a mother claimed her 26-year-old daughter, Anna Sebastian Perayil, died of excessive work pressure.

Anita Augustine, mother of Anna, slammed EY for its work culture, which doesn’t prioritise health and well-being of its employees. Augustine alleged that no one from EY attended her daughter’s funeral. “It is time to reflect on work culture within your organisation and take steps to prioritise health and wellness of employees.

This means creating an environment where employees feel safe to speak up, where they are supported in managing their workload, and where their mental and physical well-being is not sacrificed for the sake of productivity,” Augustine said in a letter addressed to EY chairman Rajiv Memani.