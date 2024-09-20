EY employee death row: Deloitte forms three-member committee to review people practices

NEW DELHI: Amid a social media storm over the death of a young employee at tax consultancy major EY allegedly due to work pressure, Deloitte has formed a three-member external committee, which includes former revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj, to look into practices, policies and processes concerning employees, its South Asia CEO Romal Shetty said on Friday.

Shetty said to manage the work pressure within the organisation and have an open work culture, Deloitte has a chief happiness officer and takes strictest action for any bad behaviour within the organisation.

Deloitte is one of the four major global tax consultancy firms. Besides Deloitte and EY, the other major firms are PwC and KPMG.

"Very unfortunate, very tragic, young child losing her life. We are in the client service business and in the client service business there will always be deadlines. having all of those pressures," Shetty told PTI in an interview.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exam in 2023 and worked at EY Pune office for four months, died in July.

According to a letter her mother wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani, she was overworked with a "backbreaking" load as a new employee that affected her "physically, emotionally, and mentally".