Asian markets slip following Trump's announcements of big tariff hikes

BANGKOK: Asian markets and U.S. futures tumbled Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of big increases in tariffs on imports of goods from around the world.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index initially dipped more than 4%, but recovered slightly. It was down 2.9% at 34,675.97.

Trump said he was imposing a 24% “reciprocal tariff” on Japan, one of the United States' closest allies.

South Korea, also an ally, was hit with a 25% tariff. Its benchmark Kospi slumped 1.5% to 2,468.97.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.4% to 22,887.03, while the Shanghai Composite index edged less than 0.1% lower, to 3,348.67.

The announcement came as a “major shock,” Yeap Junrong of IG said in a commentary. “China, in particular, was hit with an additional 34% tariff, bringing its total tariff burden to 64% when accounting for previous measures.”

However, losses might be blunted by expectations of further economic stimulus from Beijing to offset the impact of the higher tariffs.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.3% to 7,830.30.

The future for the S&P 500 dropped 3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2%, auguring potential losses when U.S. markets reopen on Thursday.