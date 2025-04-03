US tariff may impact growth of India's medical device industry

NEW DELHI: The imposition of 26 percent reciprocal tariff on medical device exports to US may pose challenges to the sector's growth, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) said on Thursday.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced reciprocal tariffs on about 60 countries in a historic measure to counter higher duties imposed globally on American products.

"Historically, India has been a key supplier of cost-effective, high-quality medical devices to the US, primarily in low-value, high volume consumables categories," AiMeD Forum Coordinator Rajiv Nath said in a statement.

The new tariff may possibly impact Indian medical device exports, and the industry will have to explore windows of opportunities where the US has been seeking to diversify its supply chain dependence on any one nation, he added.

In 2023-24, India's medical device exports to the US stood at USD 714.38 million, while imports from the US to India were significantly higher at USD 1,519.94 million, as per data shared by the Export Promotion Council of Medical Devices.