Trump's 27% tariff on gems and jewellery to disrupt India's exports, warn experts

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump's 27 per cent tariff on gems and jewellery industry will cause a disruption in the industry as US is one of the major exporting destinations for India, says Industry experts.

The US accounts for nearly one-third of India's USD 32 billion gem and jewellery exports. With the new tariffs, products like cut and polished diamonds, which previously faced no duty, will now attract 27 per cent tariff.

Gold and platinum jewellery will face 32-34 per cent duty, while silver jewellery could be taxed as high as 40.5 per cent. Other items such as lab-grown diamonds and imitation jewellery will also see significant hikes, going up to 38 per cent.

According to Ramit Kapur, Managing Director of GSI India, the hike will hurt major categories like cut and polished diamonds and studded gold jewellery, which constitute a large share of exports.