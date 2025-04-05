Waqf Bill: Principles or property play?

Ignoring criticism, the BJP-led government has worked it through the grinder, and passed the Waqf Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament. The Muslim community, already on the back-foot, considers it another body blow to its quickly diminishing minority rights.

The history of this piece of legislation reflects how far it has divided the nation. It was first introduced in August last, but because of persistent demands by the Opposition, it was sent for consideration to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The JPC submitted its report on February 13, 2025, and received a fast track Union Cabinet’s approval six days later.

Opposition MPs on the panel have said their proposed amendments were given short shrift, and even their dissenting notes had been redacted from the report. After a long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, running into the wee hours, the bill has been passed. The fact the voting was 288-232 in the lower house, and 128-95 in the Upper House, shows it was close and the BJP had to lean on allies to see it through.

Government control

Waqf refers to personal property, both moveable or immovable, that has been donated through the ages for religious or charitable purposes; and once a property is declared to be ‘waqf’, it is transferred to God or Allah and cannot be alienated or sold.