India studying impact of US tariffs on Indian chemicals, petrochemicals sector, says official

NEW DELHI: The government is still assessing the impact of US tariffs on the country's chemicals and petrochemicals industry, a senior official said on Thursday.

"We are still studying. We are in touch with the industry and trying to assess how it will impact our industry," Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma told PTI on the sidelines of a brainstorming session here.

US President Donald Trump on April 9 reduced a planned 26 per cent reciprocal tariff to 10 per cent, just one week after announcing the higher rate on April 2.

The government will determine measures after discussions with industry players, Verma added.

According to industry data, chemicals constitute about 18 per cent of India's total exports to the US, with FY24 exports valued at around USD 5.7 billion.

India Ratings and Research estimates the tariff hike could reduce chemical exports by USD 2-7 billion in FY26.