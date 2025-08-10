Reliance, Nayara gain USD 16 billion from discounted Russian crude as exports to EU, US rise

NEW DELHI: As Russia continues to be India’s top crude supplier in 2025, private refiners such as Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy have made the most profit by importing the largest volumes.

These refiners processed discounted Russian oil into petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), exporting the products to major markets, including the European Union and the United States.

As per some estimates, quoted in international media, Indian refiners had gained $16 billion in extra profit from importing discounted Russian oil, with almost $6 billion (or over Rs 50,000 crore) of that going to Reliance Industries.

According to Kpler, a data and analytics firm providing market intelligence for the global commodity and shipping industries, India imported 231 million barrels of Urals crude in the first six months of 2025 (through 24 June). Reliance, which operates the world's largest refining complex at Jamnagar, and Russia’s Rosneft-backed Nayara together accounted for 45% of India’s Urals imports. In 2022, Reliance and Nayara held smaller shares of global Urals imports — Reliance at around 8% and Nayara at 7%.

Reliance Industries, after signing a 10-year deal with Russia in January 2025 to buy up to 500,000 barrels per day, purchased 77 million barrels, making it the world’s largest buyer of Urals crude. Urals now make up 36% of Reliance’s total crude purchases, up from 10% in 2022. For Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russia’s Rosneft, Urals comprised 72% of its crude purchases in 2025, up from 27% three years ago.

In FY 2024-25, the two refiners together contributed $60 billion in petroleum product exports, with $15 billion worth going to the EU in the first half of 2025, according to Bloomberg and Kpler data.