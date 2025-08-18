Auto stocks shine as GST rate cut fuels optimism in the market

NEW DELHI: India's equity market staged a sharp rally on Monday, with investors piling into auto and consumer goods stocks amid rising hopes of GST reforms. The Nifty Auto and Consumer Durables indices jumped 4% and 3%, respectively, driven by heavyweights such as Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, and Voltas, which advanced between 6% and 9%.

Reports suggest that the GST Council is considering a significant overhaul of the current structure, moving from four tax slabs to a simplified two-rate system: 5% for essential items and 18% for most other goods. Luxury and sin products are likely to face a steeper levy of around 40%.

The BSE Sensex surged 676.09 points, or 0.84%, to close at 81,273.75, while the NSE Nifty gained 245.65 points, or 1%, to settle at 24,876.95. Market breadth was firmly in favour of the bulls, with 1,729 stocks advancing and 837 declining, reflecting strong overall sentiment in the broader market.

The sentiment was also boosted by S&P’s upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', marking the first such improvement in 18 years. The agency also raised the ratings of ten Indian financial institutions, citing strong growth prospects, which fuelled optimism in banking and financial stocks.