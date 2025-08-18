GST revamp to bring big relief to middle class; demands for AC, fridge set to go up

NEW DELHI: The proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) restructure aims to bring respite to the growing aspirational middle class, confirmed sources from the Ministry of Finance. Thus, the GST on goods like air conditioners, TV, fridge, cars will be under the tax slab of 12% , which was previously under 28% slab.

"None of the aspirational goods will come under 28%. They will come under 5% and 18%. Most of the items, currently under the 12% slab, will be put under 5%," confirmed the Ministry of Finance.

The Centre further assured that most of the daily use items of the middle class will be coming under the 5% slab and 99% of the items under 12% will also be in the 5% bracket.

With rising disposable incomes and middle-class expansion, there has been a considerable surge in the white goods.