Trump’s additional 25 per cent tariff likely to weigh on export-oriented shares in near term

Export-oriented companies with significant exposure to the U.S. market are likely to face pressure on D-Street as the Trump administration’s additional 25% tariff on certain Indian goods came into effect on Wednesday. This move brings the total tariff rate on these items to 50%.

The announcement triggered a sharp sell-off on Tuesday and is expected to sustain bearish momentum in the short term. On Wednesday, the market was closed for trading due to Ganesh Chaturthi.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart stated that the tariffs are a direct challenge to India's export-oriented sectors, particularly those that are labor-intensive and have a high dependency on the US market.

According to him, the sectors expected to be hit hardest in the near term include textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, seafood and auto components.

Textile sector is particularly vulnerable, with duties as high as 63.9% on some products, which could lead to a significant reduction in export volumes. Gems and Jewellery sector faces duties exceeding 50%, posing a substantial risk to exports.