Fewer houses sold in 2025 in top seven cities; Chennai bucks the trend

India's realty sector in 2025 disappointed most developers with sales struggles plaguing all but top players.

Hit by ever-increasing property prices, layoffs in the IT sector, geopolitical tensions, and other uncertainties, the sector reported a sharp dip in housing sales. Real estate consultant firm ANAROCK Research's data indicates that housing sales in India's top 7 cities witnessed a 14% decline in 2025, with approx. 3,95,625 units sold in the year against 4,59,645 units in 2024.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed the highest sales of approximately 1,27,875 units, registering an 18% yearly decline. Pune followed with approximately 65,135 units sold, declining by 20% y-o-y. The two western markets together led residential sales in 2025, comprising a 49% overall share.

Besides Chennai (up 15%), sales declined year-on-year in all the remaining six major markets. Hyderabad (down 23%), Pune (down 20%) and MMR (down 18%) registered sharply decline in sales.