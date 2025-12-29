IndiGo hikes pilot allowances following operational disruptions

NEW DELHI: A month after an operational breakdown that led to mass flight cancellations, IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has decided to increase pilot allowances across duty types. The changes will take effect from 1 January 2026.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, IndiGo’s parent company, has revised pilot allowances for domestic layovers, deadhead flights, overnight duties, and domestic transit, according to a document seen by TNIE.

Captains’ domestic layover allowance has risen from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per 10–24 hours, while First Officers’ allowance has increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500. Deadhead allowances for scheduled blocks have been revised from ₹3,000 (Captains) and ₹1,500 (First Officers) to ₹4,000 and ₹2,000, respectively.

Deadhead allowance is compensation paid to pilots when they travel as passengers to reach a work location or return home. Although they are not operating the flight, they are positioning themselves for duty.