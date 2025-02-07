Repo rate cut to spur housing demand

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. This is the first-rate cut by the central bank in five years. This decision comes a week after the government decided to cut personal income tax to boost consumption.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group, said that in terms of the impact on the housing sector of the RBI's decision to reduce the repo rate by 25 bps, this piggybacks on the recent taxation benefits announced in the Union Budget. “As such, it is undeniably a major boost to homebuyers, particularly for affordable housing buyers. Many first-time homebuyers who had been hesitating to take the plunge are likely to make their move now as home loan rates will reduce – as long as banks pass on the key benefits to buyers,” said Puri.

He added, “Given that housing prices have risen across the top 7 cities in the last one year, this breather is welcome and timely. Commercial real estate, especially office spaces, can also benefit from lower borrowing costs for businesses, and lower rates also make REITs more appealing since investors look for stable returns in a falling interest rate environment.”

Puri, however, also said that the rate cut may be less effective if rising property prices are not controlled and if inflation remains as high as it is now. Also, it remains to be seen if banks pass on the full benefit to borrowers in a timely and seamless manner.