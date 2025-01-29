US indictment against Adani a ‘strategic blunder; risks damaging India-US ties: Report

NEW DELHI: The US Department of Justice's (DoJ) indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is a strategic blunder with severe geopolitical consequences, leading American publication Forbes has said.

In an article titled "The US Harms The West's Alliances With A Far-Flung Indictment In India", the author, Melik Kaylan, argued that the indictment, which alleges bribery and financial misrepresentation, "risks damaging India-US relations at a time when Washington is actively seeking stronger alliances to counter China’s rising influence".

The article highlighted that India is a pivotal partner for the West, especially in initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) - a transformative infrastructure project designed to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).