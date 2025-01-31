Renewable energy accounts for 47 per cent of India’s total installed power capacity: Economic Survey

NEW DELHI: Renewable energy now accounts for approximately 47 per cent of India’s total installed power capacity, according to the Economic Survey for 2024-25.

The country's renewable energy capacity grew by 15.8 per cent year-on-year, reaching 209.4 GW by December 2024, up from 180.8 GW in December 2023.

“It highlights a growing dependence on cleaner, non-fossil fuel-based energy sources,” reads the survey.

Overall, the power sector continues to expand, with installed capacity rising by 7.2 per cent year-on-year to 456.7 GW as of November 2024. However, the addition of transmission lines has been delayed due to heavy monsoon conditions, which disrupted progress, according to the survey.

The government has launched several initiatives to ensure uninterrupted power supply to every household.

Through the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) introduced in 2014, and the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) launched in 2017, approximately Rs 1.85 lakh crore has been invested to enhance distribution infrastructure across states.