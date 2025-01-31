Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25; FY26 growth projected at 6.3-6.8%

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in both Houses of the Parliament on Friday, with the survey projecting the GDP growth for FY 2025-26 between 6.3% and 6.8%.

With the economy facing challenges—slowing GDP growth, weak consumption and private investment, and difficulties in employment generation amid the rise of AI and automation—the Economic Survey is expected to address some of these pressing issues.

The survey, an annual report prepared by the Ministry of Finance under the Chief Economic Advisor's guidance, offers a report card of India's economy for the current year.

While the finance ministry and its officials maintain that the Economic Survey is prepared independently and does not influence the Budget, it offers insights into potential developments to come ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26 which will be presented on Saturday.