Air India's chairman promises to be transparent about reasons behind Flight AI-171's crash

NEW DELHI: Tata Sons and Air India’s chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday that they will be completely transparent about what led to the fatal Ahmedabad-London flight crash, which killed 241 of the 242 onboard on Thursday.

Chandrasekaran also termed the crash as one of the darkest days in the Mumbai-headquartered Tata Group's history.

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (flight Al171) carrying 242 passengers and crew had crashed almost immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday afternoon.

“I want to say that, like you, we want to understand what happened. We don't know right now, but we will. You know that in the past 24 hours, investigative teams from India, UK, and the US have arrived in Ahmedabad to investigate the crash. They have our full cooperation, and we will be completely transparent about the findings.

"We owe it to the families and loved ones, to our pilots and crew, and to you. The Tata Group takes its responsibility to society seriously, and that includes being open about what occurred yesterday,” the airline Chairman said.