'I stood frozen for two minutes’: B.J. Medical College student’s miraculous escape in Ahmedabad plane crash

AHMEDABAD: Amid the devastation caused by the tragic Air India plane crash near B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad, one story of survival stands out like a miracle.
Drijesh Mor, a first-year MBBS student from Palanpur, narrowly escaped death when the aircraft came crashing down on the medical college hostel building on 12 June. The same night, he returned home alive—stunned and grateful.
In an emotional conversation with local media, Drijesh recounted the moment his life nearly ended:
“I had just finished eating lunch in the mess and went to wash my hands,” he said. “Suddenly, there was a loud, sharp noise. At first, I thought it was an earthquake. Then, I feared it might be an air strike due to an India-Pakistan war.”
The Boeing 787, en route to London with 242 passengers, crashed into the residential hostel block of B.J. Medical College, claiming numerous lives and leaving dozens injured. Many students, workers, and families were inside the building when the impact shattered walls, broke windows, and ignited a massive fire.
“As the windows burst open and dust filled the air, I couldn’t see clearly or breathe properly,” Drijesh continued. “I stood frozen for two minutes, not knowing whether stepping out would mean safety or death.”
Scenes of chaos unfolded both inside and outside the medical campus. A hostel worker, overwhelmed by the memory, said:
“We were making rotis when it happened. We had no idea what was going on, only smoke and screams. Three to four students died on the spot, and some others are in ICU. A woman and a two-year-old child have been missing since yesterday...”
Dr Sagar Panjwani, a resident doctor who was on hospital duty during the crash, revisited his hostel room the next day only to find it reduced to ashes:
“My room is completely burnt. I went today to collect my things, nothing was left. We’re just picking up whatever survived.”
The impact was so terrifying that many mistook the crash for a missile strike or a bomb blast.
“When the plane’s lights hit and the crash happened, it felt like a bomb exploded,” said another staff member. “There was thick smoke, unbearable heat, and people running in every direction. I’ve never seen such horror.”
Dr Arun Prashant, another MBBS student present at the time, recalled the chaos in the mess area:
“We were on the fifth floor having lunch. Suddenly, there was a deafening explosion, and smoke engulfed everything. We panicked and ran. I managed to reach the first floor and jumped out of the building. Families were trapped inside. We only realised later it was a plane crash. It took 15–20 minutes for the rescue teams to reach us.”
The crash site, once filled with the energy of young doctors and healthcare workers, now resembles a war zone. Emergency teams continue their grim search for survivors and bodies amid charred debris and twisted metal.
As the nation mourns the lives lost, stories like Drijesh Mor’s serve as reminders of both the fragility of life and the sheer randomness of survival.
“God saved me,” Drijesh said quietly, standing amid ruins and memories. “But so many others didn’t get that chance.”
Doctors Aryan Rajput, Manav Bhadu, and Rakesh Deora have been confirmed among the deceased in the crash, along with a pregnant woman and Kajal Pradeep Solanki, the wife of one of the doctors. Meanwhile, resident doctor Jay Prakash Chaudhary remains missing, with search efforts still underway.