'I stood frozen for two minutes’: B.J. Medical College student’s miraculous escape in Ahmedabad plane crash

AHMEDABAD: Amid the devastation caused by the tragic Air India plane crash near B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad, one story of survival stands out like a miracle.

Drijesh Mor, a first-year MBBS student from Palanpur, narrowly escaped death when the aircraft came crashing down on the medical college hostel building on 12 June. The same night, he returned home alive—stunned and grateful.

In an emotional conversation with local media, Drijesh recounted the moment his life nearly ended:

“I had just finished eating lunch in the mess and went to wash my hands,” he said. “Suddenly, there was a loud, sharp noise. At first, I thought it was an earthquake. Then, I feared it might be an air strike due to an India-Pakistan war.”

The Boeing 787, en route to London with 242 passengers, crashed into the residential hostel block of B.J. Medical College, claiming numerous lives and leaving dozens injured. Many students, workers, and families were inside the building when the impact shattered walls, broke windows, and ignited a massive fire.