Tesla troubles: Speed bump or early signs of impending crash?

Tesla, the Elon Musk-run auto company, has had a turbulent time recently, fueled by its chief executive's close ties to Donald Trump and increased electric vehicle competition.

The mounting issues have sent the company's share price tumbling in recent weeks. Here are some of the biggest challenges it faces:

- Pole position under threat -

Gone are the days when Tesla was far and away the world leader in electric vehicle sales.

China's BYD is now snapping at Tesla's heels, selling 1.76 million vehicles in 2024 -- up 12 percent year-on-year -- to Tesla's 1.79 million, a one percent decline.

Including hybrid vehicles, BYD's revenues actually exceeded the US auto maker's last year, $107.2 billion to $97.7 billion.

To make matters worse, Musk's leading role in the Trump administration -- and vocal support for far-right politics in Europe -- appears to be hampering Tesla's bottom line.

The company's registrations fell 49 percent year-on-year in January and February in the European Union.

Tesla has "moderated" its initial forecast of a 20-to-30 percent sales increase in 2025, according to CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson.

"We're looking at a 5 percent decline but it could be much more than that," he told AFP.