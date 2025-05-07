Airlines cancel flights across northern cities after Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled flights across many northern Indian cities following missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A large number of airports in northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, have also been closed until further notice.

Air India stated that flights from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot have been cancelled. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi.

In all, more than 200 flights have been cancelled and at least 18 airports have been temporarily shut.