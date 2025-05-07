Airlines cancel flights across northern cities after Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled flights across many northern Indian cities following missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
A large number of airports in northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, have also been closed until further notice.
Air India stated that flights from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot have been cancelled. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi.
In all, more than 200 flights have been cancelled and at least 18 airports have been temporarily shut.
Air India in a tweet said: "Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on closure of these airports.
"Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.
"For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website airindia.com. IndiGo said that due to changing airspace conditions in the region, their flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Gwalior are impacted. Then airline requested passengers to check flight status before reaching the airport."
IndiGo in its travel advisory note tweeted: "We are anticipating changes in flight schedules across our network and sincerely advise all customers to stay updated on their flight status before heading to the airport…In case your flight is cancelled, alternate options and refund claims can be easily managed through our website."
SpiceJet and Akasa Air also issued similar advisories. Delhi Airport said that due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport.