Pharma concerns: Trump targets drug prices after local production, surprise inspections

CHENNAI: Concerns are mounting for the global pharmaceutical industry, particularly for Indian drug manufacturers that rely heavily on the US market. Following the White House's earlier announcement about boosting domestic manufacturing and the FDA’s expanded surprise inspections of factories, President Trump has indicated he will make an announcement next week regarding the cost of medicines.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump stated that the US is being "ripped off" on drug prices compared to other countries, reported Reuters.

Under the Trump 2.0 administration, global pharmaceutical exporters—especially from countries like India and China—faced several key concerns due to the US's policy shifts aimed at lowering drug prices and reducing foreign dependency.

As of fiscal year 2023–24, India and China remain pivotal suppliers of pharmaceuticals to the US, with significant export values and strategic implications for global trade.

India's pharmaceutical exports reached approximately $27.9 billion in the financial year 2024, marking a 9.67% increase from the previous year. The United States accounted for over 31% of India's total pharmaceutical exports, translating to about $8.7 billion. While, China's pharmaceutical exports to the US were valued at approximately $5.2 billion in 2022.