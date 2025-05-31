'Doubling tariff on steel, aluminium by US to impact Indian exporters'

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump's announcement to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium will impact Indian exporters, as it would hurt their profitability, think tank GTRI said on Saturday.

On May 30, Trump announced that he would double the existing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from June 4.

This hike comes under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a law that allows the president to impose tariffs or other trade restrictions if imports are deemed a threat to national security.

Trump originally invoked this provision in 2018 to set the 25 per cent tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.

He raised tariffs on aluminium to 25 per cent in February 2025.