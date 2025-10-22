India, US near long-awaited trade deal linking tariff cuts to reduced Russian oil imports

If the latest reports are to be believed, India and the US are close to finalising a long-pending trade deal that could significantly reshape their economic relationship and signal a deeper strategic alignment on global energy and geopolitical issues.

Washington is reportedly prepared to slash tariffs on Indian exports from about 50 percent to 15–16 percent, in exchange for India’s commitment to gradually reduce its dependence on Russian crude oil.

Once confirmed, this would mark the most substantial trade breakthrough between the two nations in recent years, after a prolonged period of tariff disputes and stalled negotiations.

The deal is expected to be formally announced during an upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, possibly at the ASEAN summit later this month.