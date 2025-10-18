'They're pulling back': Trump again claims India won’t be purchasing Russian oil

Days after claiming that India will not importing oil from Russia, US President Donald Trump has once again doubled down on his assertion, claiming that New Delhi has already "de-escalated" and "more or less stopped" its oil purchases from Moscow.

Trump made these claims while speaking to the media during a bilateral lunch with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday.

"India will not be buying oil from Russia, they have already de-escalated and they have more or less stopped. They are pulling back. They have bought about 38 per cent of the oil, and they won't be doing it anymore," the US President said while replying to a question.

Notably, India on Thursday pushed back saying that it is "broad-basing and diversifying" its sourcing of energy to meet market conditions, hours after Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that New Delhi will stop procuring Russian crude oil.

Washington has maintained that India is helping Putin finance the war through its purchase of Russian crude oil — a claim New Delhi has rejected, asserting its energy independence.

Relations between both nations have remained strained after Trump doubled US tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 percent, including a 25 percent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."