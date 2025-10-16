Energy choices guided by consumer interest: India after Trump claims Modi assured halt to Russian oil

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday clarified that its oil import decisions are solely driven by the need to protect Indian consumers amid a volatile global energy market, responding indirectly to US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia.
Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said he was “not happy” about India buying Russian crude and that Modi had “assured” him the purchases would end “within a short period of time.”
“I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing,” Trump said.
He also linked Indian purchases of Russian oil to the war in Ukraine. “He (Modi) is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship... but we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia because that let Russia continue with this ridiculous war,” he said.
In response, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that India’s energy policy is focused on ensuring stable supplies and affordable prices for its population, particularly in a volatile global market.
"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
He added that India’s approach includes diversifying its sources of energy and adjusting according to market conditions. “Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy,” Jaiswal said.
India has consistently maintained that its oil imports are determined by economic and strategic considerations and not political alignment. The country has increased its crude purchases from Russia in recent years, citing cost advantages, and amid high global prices.
Jaiswal also noted that India has steadily expanded its energy trade with the United States over the past decade, and discussions to deepen cooperation are ongoing.
Trump’s comments came alongside his announcement to double tariffs on key Indian exports from 25% to 50%, citing India’s continued energy trade with Russia as one of the reasons.
India has previously stated that all energy sourcing decisions are made in line with national priorities and market access.