Apple's slimmest iPhone 17 Air may face tough competition from its own Pro models in India

NEW DELHI: Apple’s newly launched slimmest iPhone, the iPhone 17 Air, may not receive the same response as its Pro models in India, according to industry experts. While consumers may appreciate the Air’s design, its pricing is close to the Pro lineup, which could drive Indian buyers toward the Pro variants instead.

At its annual launch event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup — comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Air replaces the earlier Plus model with a sleek, ultra-thin design.

“We think the base model still performs well in India, so that will continue to do well in the iPhone 17 series. However, the percentage of Pro model adoption is increasing year on year. As for the iPhone 17 Air — it might be a tough sell because it sits just below the Pro model, which now has a very strong camera setup. So, it really depends on what users prioritize: design or camera performance,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research.

Pathak added that India remains a strong growth market for Apple. He estimated that Apple could achieve double-digit growth in shipments or sales in India, where it currently holds about a 7% volume share and a 23% value share.