'Kidney not enough': Netizens flood X with hilarious memes after iPhone 17 reveal

MUMBAI: It hasn't even been a full day since Apple pulled the curtain back on its brand-new iPhone 17 series, but the internet has already crowned the real star--the memes.

From jokes about the price tag to humorous takes on the design, users on X (formerly Twitter) wasted no time roasting the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with lighthearted memes.

Apple showcased its latest gadgets on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, memes had taken over everyone's timelines.

One user shared a meme, joking that even selling a kidney might not be enough to afford the new iPhone. Another compared the elongated new camera design to a kitchen appliance, leaving people in splits.

Take a look at the hilarious memes: