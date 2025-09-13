Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces price cuts across model range following GST change

CHENNAI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a revision of prices across its vehicle lineup, effective from 22nd September 2025. The price cuts come in the wake of the new GST 2.0 regime, which reduces tax rates on automobiles, allowing manufacturers to pass on the benefits to customers.
Revised Pricing Highlights:
Toyota Glanza
The GST rate for the Glanza has been lowered from 29% to 18%, leading to a price reduction of up to ₹85,300 depending on the variant.
Toyota Taisor
The Taisor now enjoys a tax cut from 29% to 18%, resulting in up to ₹1.11 lakh price reduction.
Toyota Rumion
The GST rate for Rumion has been revised from 45% to 40%, reducing prices by up to ₹48,700. The base variant is now priced at ₹10.81 lakh, down from ₹11.30 lakh.
Toyota Hyryder
With the GST rate also reduced from 45% to 40%, the Hyryder now costs up to ₹65,400 less. The base variant is priced at ₹11.34 lakh, down from ₹11.99 lakh.
These price adjustments reflect Toyota’s commitment to providing customers with more affordable mobility options under the new tax framework. The company expects these changes to stimulate demand and support sales momentum ahead of the festive season.