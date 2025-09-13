Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces price cuts across model range following GST change

CHENNAI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a revision of prices across its vehicle lineup, effective from 22nd September 2025. The price cuts come in the wake of the new GST 2.0 regime, which reduces tax rates on automobiles, allowing manufacturers to pass on the benefits to customers.

Revised Pricing Highlights:

Toyota Glanza

The GST rate for the Glanza has been lowered from 29% to 18%, leading to a price reduction of up to ₹85,300 depending on the variant.

Toyota Taisor

The Taisor now enjoys a tax cut from 29% to 18%, resulting in up to ₹1.11 lakh price reduction.