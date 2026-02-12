Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin pushes back at critics, highlights MoU conversion success

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday rebutted critics who questioned Tamil Nadu’s investment pipeline, stating that nearly three-quarters of the investment agreements signed since 2021 had progressed to the execution stage.

Speaking at the state’s first Conversion Conclave 2026 in Chennai ahead of the elections, Stalin highlighted the government’s achievements, stating that Tamil Nadu had achieved a 73.53% conversion rate of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed over the past five years — transforming commitments into factories, jobs, and production.

“This data is for all those who have been asking questions about the conversion of MoUs,” Stalin said, as Industries Minister T R B Rajaa presented a detailed scorecard of the state’s investment performance since the DMK returned to power in 2021, at the tail end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to official data, Tamil Nadu signed 1,179 MoUs between 2021 and 2026, representing a total committed investment of Rs 12.37 lakh crore and projected employment for 36.52 lakh people. Of these, 867 projects are in advanced stages of implementation, with more than a third already operational.

Stalin said the conclave was intended to demonstrate that the state’s industrial strategy does not end with investor summits or headline-grabbing announcements. “Our success does not stop with signing MoUs. We follow through until factories are inaugurated and offer letters reach our youth,” he said.

Unlike conventional investor meets, he added, the Conversion Conclave focused on outcomes rather than promises. “Here, partnerships have evolved into long-term relationships, translating directly into public welfare,” Stalin said.

A key reason for the high conversion rate, the Chief Minister noted, was a system of close monitoring. Each MoU is tracked through a digital dashboard that records land acquisition, approvals, timelines, construction milestones, employment generation — particularly for women — and the commencement of production.