Women hold just 16% of AI research roles globally, notes UN Women

NEW DELHI: Women make up just 30 per cent of artificial intelligence professionals globally and hold only 16 per cent of AI research roles, UN Women said on Tuesday, warning that the gender gap in AI development is hardwiring bias into one of the world's most transformative technologies.

Speaking after the launch of the AI Casebook on Gender and Agriculture as part of the AI Summit, UN Women Regional Director for Asia Pacific Christine Arab said the underrepresentation of women in AI is creating a systemic "design gap" with far-reaching consequences.

"When women are missing from design tables, the test labs, the term sheets and bias doesn't emerge by accident. It becomes the default," Arab said, cautioning that fewer women building AI systems inevitably means fewer tools that reflect women's lived realities.

She stressed that this imbalance has tangible impacts across sectors critical to women, including health, financial inclusion, climate resilience and personal safety. Technologies trained and tested without diverse participation risk reinforcing existing inequalities rather than narrowing them, she said.

Arab, however, singled out India for taking visible steps to address the gender divide in emerging technologies.

"India stands among the very few globally who are taking this seriously," she said, adding that no country has yet fully solved the problem. "We are all, as a globe, still learning. And that is precisely what makes what the Government of India is doing so significant."