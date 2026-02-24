Market in 'deep red' amid Trump tariff worries, US-Iran tensions and rout in IT stocks

MUMBAI: India’s equity market fell sharply on Tuesday amid the ongoing crack in IT stocks and investors rushing to profits as global cues turn hostile. The BSE Sensex crashed more than 1,350 points to hit an intraday low of 81,934, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.5% to 25,327 during the session.

The market is facing increased uncertainty after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s global tariff. Though a big positive for India and many nations, this has prompted the Trump administration to double down on trade barriers.

According to reports, officials now plan to invoke Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act as a workaround for the overturned measures. Trump has warned overseas governments that aligning with the court’s ruling could trigger steeper duties on their US-bound exports.

"President Trump’s State of the Union address today and the message that he will convey will be keenly watched by markets globally. The EU freezing the deal with the US in the light of the tariff changes following the US Supreme Court verdict and Trump’s warnings to countries backing away from deals indicate that the tariff drama has more in store for economies and markets," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.