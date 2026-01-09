Hu Anyan, the ex-delivery driver giving voice to China's precarious gig workers

Chengdu: A few years ago, Hu Anyan was speeding through the streets of Beijing on a three-wheel motorbike loaded with packages, one of millions of delivery drivers working for China's online retail giants.

The 46-year-old is now a best-selling author after recounting his experiences in his book "I Deliver Parcels in Beijing".

Around two million copies have been sold since its release in 2023 across more than 20 countries. An English translation was released in October, with a French version due this month.

The simple autobiographical account gives a voice and face to the swarms of anonymous gig workers who weave through China's bustling cities day and night to deliver online orders, which account for a third of retail sales.

But as a delivery driver, Hu said he "always believed (he) was trash".

"It was through writing that I built recognition of my own worth," he told AFP near the flat he rents in Chengdu.

His story reflects China's evolution. His parents worked their entire lives in state-owned enterprises. He entered a much more flexible job market in 1999 after a decade of reforms following the Cultural Revolution.