Reviving Venezuela's oil industry: windfall or high-stakes gamble?

Donald Trump's new scramble for Venezuela's oil is meant to benefit US companies, and possibly other Western firms. But the oil industry is treading carefully, with the terms uncertain.

The Trump administration is meeting US industry groups on Friday after claiming US companies would invest "billions of dollars" to revive Venezuela's oil and gas sector, after years of embargoes and underinvestment.

So far, only one US company, Chevron, is operating in the Latin American country with a licence granted by Washington.

Is it easy to drill for Venezuelan oil?

Between political uncertainties and the colossal funding required, restoring production is a tall order.

Production peaked at 3.5 million barrels a day (bpd) 25 years ago but currently is at one million bpd.

"Most Venezuelan oil is extra heavy, meaning it is extremely viscous and carbon rich compared to lighter oil grades, such as US West Texas Intermediate," said Clayton Seigle, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

One oil industry figure, who asked to remain anonymous, likened it to "a spread mixed with sand".

Energy analysts Wood Mackenzie said: "It requires special preprocessing (called upgrading) prior to refining into transportation fuels like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel -- and that added processing requires costly, capital-intensive infrastructure."

The analysts called Venezuela "among the largest oil production emitters in the decade".