Forget tariff wars: The EU and Mercosur build one of the world's biggest free-trade zones

CAÑUELAS: Talks on a landmark free trade deal between the European Union and four South American countries started so long ago that the euro wasn't even in circulation, China hadn't yet joined the World Trade Organization and Venezuela was still America's top oil provider.

But against a starkly different geopolitical background and tough odds — including backlash from powerful protectionist lobbies — the EU and the South American alliance known as Mercosur are expected to formally sign their quarter-century-in-the-making trade pact this Saturday at a ceremony in Paraguay.

This is the first major trade agreement for Mercosur, which includes the region's two biggest economies, Brazil and Argentina, along with Paraguay and Uruguay. Bolivia, the newest member, was not involved in negotiations but can join the agreement in the coming years.

The trans-Atlantic trade deal — lifting tariffs on products ranging from Argentine steaks and Brazilian copper to German cars and Italian wine — still has to be ratified by the European Parliament.

The significance of creating one of the world's largest free-trade zones — home to more than 700 million people and accounting for a quarter of global gross domestic product — while President Donald Trump yanks the United States out of the international economy is not lost on the signatories.

For once, it's not about Trump vs. China

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the deal last week as a powerful endorsement of multilateralism "in the face of an increasingly hostile and transactional world." Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 80, called it a rare "victory for dialogue, negotiation and the bet on cooperation."

That victory comes at the expense of the US and China, experts say, as Trump aggressively asserts American authority in the resource-rich region and Beijing uses its massive trade and loans to build influence.

"It's a signal that South American economies are seeking to hedge away from this great power competition between the US and China," said Lee Schlenker, a research associate with the Global South program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a Washington think tank.

"It shows that South America can continue to flex its muscles in the international sphere, to diversify its trade partners and exert a certain level of autonomy it's often denied."