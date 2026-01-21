Wall Street sinks as Trump threatens 8 European countries with tariffs over Greenland

NEW YORK: Stocks slumped on Wall Street Tuesday after President Donald Trump threatened to hit eight European countries with new tariffs as tensions escalate over his attempts to assert American control over Greenland.

The losses were widespread, with nearly every sector losing ground. Major indexes in the U.S. extended losses from last week in what has been a wobbly start to the year.

The S&P 500 fell 143.15 points, or 2.1%, to 6,796.86. It is the steepest drop for the benchmark index since October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 870.74 points, or 1.8%, to 48,488.59. The Nasdaq composite fell 561.07 points, or 2.4%, to 22,954.32.

Technology stocks were the heaviest weights on the market. Nvidia, one of the most valuable companies in the world, plunged 4.4%. Apple fell 3.5%.

Retailers, banks and industrial companies also fell sharply. Lowe's fell 3.3%, JPMorgan Chase fell 3.1%, and Caterpillar lost 2.5%.

European markets and markets in Asia fell. Long-term bond yields in Japan rose to record levels on concerns over the government's fiscal policy, adding to anxiety in global markets.