In their words: Trump's threats over Greenland draw warnings and profanities at Davos summit

Emmanuel Macron

Before expressing his concern, the French president began his address with a joke: "It's a time of peace, stability and predictability."

Warning major powers against the temptation of modern colonial adventures, he added: "It's a shift towards a world without rules. Where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest, and imperial ambitions are resurfacing."

Then he took aim at the Trump administration, denouncing "competition from the United States of America, through trade agreements that undermine our export interests, demand maximum concessions, and openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe, combined with an endless accumulation of new tariffs that are fundamentally unacceptable, even more so when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty."

Mark Carney

"Great powers can afford for now to go it alone. They have the market size, the military capacity, and the leverage to dictate terms. Middle powers do not," the Canadian prime minister said.

"In a world of great power rivalry, the countries in between have a choice: compete with each other for favor or to combine to create a third path with impact," he said. "(We) argue the middle powers must act together because if we're not at the table, we're on the menu."

Carney strongly opposed US aspirations to expand its Arctic territory. "We stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland's future."

Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a diplomatic "downward spiral" in the West would only embolden its adversaries.

"The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies. The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July. And in politics, as in business, a deal is a deal," the EU's top official said.

The Commission president said Europe was obliged to respond to international pressure.

"My point is: if this change is permanent, then Europe must change permanently too. It is time to seize this opportunity and build a new independent Europe," von der Leyen said.

"We consider the people of the United States not just our allies, but our friends. And plunging us into a downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape."