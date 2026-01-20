Following 200 per cent tariff threat on French wine, Trump shares private message from Macron on Greenland

PARIS: Donald Trump on Monday threatened 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne over France's intentions to decline the US leader's invitation to join his Board of Peace.

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of war-torn Gaza, but the charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

"I'll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he'll join. But he doesn't have to join," Trump said, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.

A source close to Macron told AFP on Monday said that France "does not intend to answer favorably" to the invitation. The board's charter "goes beyond the sole framework of Gaza", the source said.

US President Donald Trump's threats to impose 200 percent tariffs on French wine and champagne are "unacceptable" and "ineffective," a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Tuesday.