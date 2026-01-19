Diplomacy or retaliation? The EU mulls its options as tensions with US rise over Greenland

BRUSSELS: Threats from the White House over Greenland have sparked outrage and a flurry of diplomatic activity across Europe, as leaders consider possible countermeasures, including retaliatory tariffs and the first-ever use of the European Union's anti-coercion instrument.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would charge a 10% import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations because of their opposition to American control of Greenland.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland would face the tariff, Trump said in a social media post while at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The rate would climb to 25% on June 1 if no deal was in place for "the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland" by the United States, he said.

European leaders from Dublin to Helsinki quickly condemned the announcement as economic coercion and sent representatives to Brussels on Sunday for an emergency meeting.

If diplomacy fails, they have signaled a new willingness to wield the economic might of the 27-nation European Union.

"Our priority is to engage, not escalate. Sometimes the most responsible form of leadership is restraint," said European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill on Monday. "The EU has tools at its disposal and is prepared to respond should the threatened tariffs be imposed."

What next for the EU?

Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other world leaders will are now traveling to Davos for the annual World Economic Forum. No meetings are yet scheduled between European leaders and Trump.

After Davos, the 27 EU leaders will convene in Brussels on Thursday evening for an emergency meeting on transatlantic relations.

Costa has said EU leaders agree "that tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and are incompatible with the EU-US trade agreement." The leaders expressed "readiness to defend ourselves against any form of coercion."