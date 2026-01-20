At Davos, EU leaders vow 'unflinching and proportional' response to Trump's Greenland gambit

DAVOS: European leaders drew a clear line over Greenland Tuesday, vowing an "unflinching" response to Washington's threats even as US President Donald Trump said he was ready to hold a meeting in Davos about his plans to take the autonomous Danish territory.

Leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss ski resort closed ranks against Trump's increasingly aggressive America First agenda, while Greenland's prime minister said his tiny population of 57,000 must be prepared for military force.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen led the European rejoinder, cautioning that Trump risked plunging US ties with the European Union into a "downward spiral."

France's Emmanuel Macron warned against US attempts to "subordinate Europe", and blasted as "unacceptable" Trump's threats to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on countries opposed to his Greenland plans.

Trump had earlier insisted Greenland was "imperative" for security.

"There can be no going back -- On that, everyone agrees!" he posted on his Truth Social platform.

The US president, who will address the annual gathering of global elites on Wednesday, has put the transatlantic alliance to the test with his demand to take over Greenland.

Europe is weighing countermeasures after he threatened levies on eight European countries, though Washington has said any retaliatory levies would be "unwise."

Von der Leyen branded the tariffs a "mistake", telling the meeting of world business and political leaders they could start a spiral that would only aid Europe's adversaries.

"So our response will be unflinching, united and proportional," she said.