Luxury cars unlikely to see price cuts in wake of India-EU FTA

The India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) is unlikely to lower prices for most European cars sold in India, given heavy localisation and the low import duties on completely knocked-down (CKD) kits. Carmakers such as Volkswagen, Skoda, Renault, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi already have manufacturing facilities and assembly lines in India, shielding them from heavy import duties.

Only select niche, fully built-up imported cars might see price relief over time, but most European models won’t experience meaningful changes, according to industry executives.

“With more than 90% of Mercedes-Benz India’s sales volume comprising ‘Made in India’ locally manufactured models, and only 5% of sales coming via CBU imports from EU, we do not foresee any price reduction for Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the FTA, in the foreseeable future. We will continue our focus on value addition to customers through local production and competitive pricing, making world-class vehicles in India, for Indian customers,” said Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO Mercedes-Benz India.

Iyer added that a gradual tariff reduction on vehicles and fully liberalized automotive parts are strategically important decisions in the FTA for the automotive industry.

Currently ‘locally manufactured cars’ from Mercedes and other luxury carmakers attract basic customs duty of 16.5% while imported vehicles from the EU attract up to 110% duty. Further, the rupee depreciated by 19% in 2025 compared to the euro, and this is expected to erode any benefit arising from lower duty import for completely built units (CBUs) in the next couple of years

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, also welcomed the FTA but highlighted that over 95% of their volumes come from locally manufactured ‘Made in India’ models, with fully imported vehicles accounting for only about 5% of sales.

“While we do not foresee any immediate price changes in the near term, the FTA could create opportunities to introduce new and niche products and, if demand scales, support deeper localization over time. We will closely evaluate the detailed implementation roadmap, timelines and qualification criteria once the fine print of the agreement is available,” stated Brar.