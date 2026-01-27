Textile sector elated as India gets duty-free access to European markets

CHENNAI: As India and European Union (EU) signed free trade agreement on Tuesday, the EU announced duty-free entry into the 27-nation bloc for textile and apparel.

The EU is India’s second biggest market for textile and apparel exports after the US. The sector has been bleeding due to the US tariffs of over 60% imposed by President Donald Trump in April 2025.

On the other hand, India has reduced tariffs on machineries imported to India from European countries by 44%. Indian textile and apparel sector would have zero-duty free access, covering all tariff lines and reducing tariffs by up to 12%, to the European markets.

Currently, India has $7.2 billion textile deal with the EU. The average import duty by European countries for Indian apparel is 10%. The duty-free access will help India to compete with Bangladesh, which already zero duty access to Europe, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and other countries.

Though the EU agreement would help the textile traders to mitigate the losses incurred due to the US tariffs, experts say that the possible benefit of the deal will start showing only in as late as FY28 as the European countries will have to ratify the documents.

KM Subramaniam, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said, “We welcome the long-awaited historical event happened today. We expect nearly 15% growth in Tirupur region once it is come to effective use.”