RBI's foreign capital push indicates concerns over rising inflation, slowing economic growth: Report

A report titled 'RBI's Capital Inflow Push: Will It Resolve India's Macro Dilemma?' highlighted that the central bank's recent steps to attract foreign capital indicate concerns over rising inflation, the economy growing at a slow pace and external sector pressures.

The report was released by Systematix Institutional Equities. The report also pointed out that the latest policy package is curated to address emerging challenges over Balance of Payments (BoP), stemming from increase in crude oil prices and weak capital inflows.

"The major thrust of the RBI's policy announcement today is that the central bank is leaning significantly towards policy interventions aimed at attracting foreign capital in multiple forms," the report said.

The report noted that pressure on the rupee has increased amid weaker foreign inflows and a rising import bill.