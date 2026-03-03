Asian shares are mostly lower as investors focus on the Iran war's impact on energy supplies

TOKYO: Asian shares mostly declined and oil prices surged higher Tuesday as investors eyed risks to the region's energy supply because of the Iran war.

Shares in South Korea sank 4.8% as markets reopened after a holiday on Monday, to 5,946.06.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 77 cents to $72.00 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added $1.10 to $78.84 a barrel. They jumped Monday then fell back although still at higher levels than before due to worries that the war could clog the global flow of crude.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 2.1% to 56,853.48. Like other resource-poor countries in the region, Japan could be especially hit by the lack of access to the Strait of Hormuz since much of its oil and natural gas is shipped through there.

However, analysts say Japan has a sizable stockpile lasting more than 200 days and so the threat is not immediate.

Japanese energy stocks plunged, with Eneos Corp. down nearly 6% and Idemitsu Kosan down nearly 4%. Defense-related issues, which have risen recently on expectations of more military spending by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, sank back as traders sold to lock in gains from the day before. Mitsubishi Heavy plunged 5%, and IHI lost 4%.

In the rest of the region, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.2% to 9,089.50, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.1% to 26,038.29 and the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3% to 4,170.63.