No relief in sight: Sensex, Nifty crash again as West Asia tensions surge

India’s equity market nosedived on Wednesday with the benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 crashing more than 2% each. The selling in global equities, including India, has picked up pace amid increased chances of a prolonged full-blown war in West Asia, as the US-Israel coalition and Iran continue to exchange missiles, and its impact on oil prices which have risen sharply in recent sessions.

The Sensex crashed up to 1,800 points, or 2.2%, in the early hours of Wednesday, to an intraday low of 78,443.20, while the Nifty 50 plunged over 550 points, or 2.3%, to the day's low of 24,305.40. At close on Wednesday, the Sensex was down 1,122.66 points (1.40%) to 79,116.19, while the Nifty declined 385.20 points (1.55%) to 24,480.50. The benchmarks have fallen about 4% each in the past three seasons.

This market downturn echoed global trends, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi suffering the steepest declines. Meanwhile, the rupee tumbled to a new low of 92.30 against the US dollar, weighed down by surging crude and persistent geopolitical risks

The fresh selling arises amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz which carries about 20% of the world's crude. Disruptions in Gulf oil tanker movements and refinery attacks have triggered a sharp surge in energy prices, posing major headwinds for India and the global economy.